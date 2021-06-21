Storms tonight, Cooldown tomorrow

A cold front is moving towards the region and triggering a strong line of thunderstorms this evening. We see heavy rainfall, winds up to 60 mph, hail, and fallen trees. The hot and humid air today is clashing with cooler air which is intensifying these storms. As we cool off and lose daylight, expect showers later this evening and overnight. The cold front moves through Tuesday morning, which will bring rain in the morning, and then showers by early afternoon. Our temperatures will be dramatically cooler, with highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

High pressure moves down from the Great Lakes and settles in by Tuesday night, bringing dry, cooler, and less humid air on Wednesday. Sunshine will stay around for a few days, with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s. Humidity and heat will build back in by the weekend, but so will our chances of more storms.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Thunderstorms this evening with showers overnight. Lows will be in the mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Rain likely in the morning and mostly cloudy in the late afternoon. Much cooler temperatures with winds out of the NW. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs will be in the mid 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds building late. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro