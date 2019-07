Storms moving out and Sunshine to move back for Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A COLD FRONT CONTINUES TO MOVE IN OUR DIRECTION. GOING INTO THE EARLY EVENING, MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, BEFORE “MOTHER NATURE” CALMS DOWN AND THE SEVERE WEATHER ENDS. PLEASE BE WEATHER AWARE THIS LATE DAY AND EARLY EVENING AND HAVE YOUR WDVM WEATHER APP READY TO GO FOR THOSE WEATHER ALERTS. OTHERWISE, IT’LL BE ANOTHER WARM AND VERY HUMID DAY. SHOWER AND STORM ACTIVITY WILL SLOWLY TAPER OFF AFTER MIDNIGHT AND INTO FRIDAY MORNING BEFORE WE DRY OUT LATER IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH PRESSURE TAKES OVER FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEKEND, KEEPING THE REGION DRY AND MARGINALLY LESS HUMID. WITH THAT SAID, IT’S GOING TO REMAIN HOT AT TIMES, WITH HIGHS AROUND 90. A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA ON SUNDAY, BRINGING A CHANCE FOR A FEW SHOWERS TO THE MOUNTAINS OF WEST VIRGINIA, NORTHERN VIRGINIA, AND WESTERN MARYLAND; OTHERWISE MANY AREAS WILL BE DRY. HIGH PRESSURE WILL ONCE AGAIN MOVE INTO THE AREA MONDAY, BRINGING US SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES TO START THE WEEK. LATE NEXT WEEK, WE’LL NEED TO WATCH THE TROPICS, AS THE REMNANTS OF “BARRY” ARE EXPECTED TO TRAVEL NORTHEASTWARD ALONG THE MOUNTAINS AND ENHANCE OUR RAIN CHANCES.

TROPICS: TROPICAL STORM BARRY IS BREWING IN THE GULF OF MEXICO THIS EVENING AND FORECAST MODELS HAVE IT DEVELOPING INTO A CATEGORY 1 HURRICANE AND IMPACTING THE COAST OF LOUISIANA BY THIS WEEKEND. WE MAY SEE THE REMNANT MOISTURE FROM THE SYSTEM BY THURSDAY OF NEXT WEEK. STAY TUNED!

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: EARLY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL GIVE WAY TO A DRIER NIGHT AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS: 66-74. WINDS SOUTH 3-5 MPH.

FRIDAY: A FEW EARLY SHOWERS AND PATCHY FOG WILL GIVE WAY TO CLEARER SKIES LATER ON. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO NEAR 90 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 90.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: BECOMING SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE AS THE REMNANTS OF “BARRY” AND FRONT MOVE INTO THE NORTHEAST.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!