Storms and heavy rain in the forecast through Saturday night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TODAY A STALLED FRONT MOVED NORTH AND WITH SOME AFTERNOON SUNSHINE A FEW SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FORMED. IN ADDITION, THE THERMOMETER CLIMBED TO THE MID-90S AND SOME PLACES FELT SOME TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT! ANY SHOWERS AND STORMS LOOK TO DIMINISH WITH THE LOSS OF DAYTIME HEATING, BUT SOME SHOWER ACTIVITY MAY REDEVELOP NEAR/WEST OF I-81 OVERNIGHT TOWARD FRIDAY MORNING.

DURING THE AFTERNOON ON FRIDAY, SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE ONCE AGAIN IN THE FORECAST, AS THE REMNANTS OF “LAURA” AND A COLD FRONT START TO HEAD IN OUR DIRECTION. THE CURRENT THINKING IN THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER IS THAT THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE REGION WITH RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES ON SATURDAY MORNING, INTO AFTERNOON, BEFORE RAPIDLY CLEARING SATURDAY NIGHT. THERE IS STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY ON THE EXACTLY TRACK OF “LAURA”, BUT THE POTENTIAL IS THERE FOR INCLEMENT WEATHER. WITH MORE CLOUDS AROUND AND THE POTENTIAL FOR RAIN ON SATURDAY, TEMPERATURES WILL LOWER OUT OF THE 90S AND INTO THE 80S. SUNDAY INTO MONDAY LOOK TERRIFIC, WITH COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES, LOWER HUMIDITY AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, AS HIGH PRESSURE MAKES A RETURN TO THE REGION IN THE WAKE OF LAURA.

TONIGHT: EARLY SHOWER AND/OR STORM, VARIABLY CLOUDY AROUND MIDNIGHT BEFORE MORE SHOWERS POSSIBLE BY DAWN. LOWS RANGE FROM 66-77 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH STORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH REMNANTS OF “LAURA”MOVING ACROSS THE AREA. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 80.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 80S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!