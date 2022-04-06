Good Wednesday! A cold front associated with the low will begin to approach tonight, bringing us some more showers with a chance of a gusty thunderstorm to the Allegheny. The showers activity will push east towards the metro area overnight. The cold front will move through our area Thursday. Rain accumulations will be a little less than what we saw earlier. As a low pressure begins to develop along the boundary, this will slow down the cold front moving into our area, which will cause us to see more widespread rain. Thunderstorms are more likely east of I-95 and south of US 50. Any thunderstorms could be severe due to the instability in the air. A threat of flooding is also on the table.

Models suggest another 0.5-1 inch of rain is likely due to the already saturated ground. The cold front will move off to the east Thursday night. Cool and unsettled conditions are expected, with an isolated shower heading into our Friday. The best chance for showers will be Friday morning into Friday afternoon. Upslope mountain showers are likely west of the Allegheny Front. As we head into the weekend, keep the umbrella out because we are not out of the clear yet. A surface low over eastern Canada will continue to low through our area for the weekend’s first half. Clouds will move in for our Saturday, giving us a chance to see some rain showers and a possible mix of snow in the mountains. Snow squalls are also not out of the question. We could see showers along the Allegheny Front on Saturday. This will begin to move out for the second half of our weekend. Any precipitation that falls could be rain with a mixture of snow in the mountains. Winds will shift out of the northwest for our Sunday, and we will start to see drier air. We will be dry for the start of the next work week with more seasonal temperatures.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with rain returning. Lows in the upper 40’s to the lower 50s

THURSDAY: Rain showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the 40’s.

FRIDAY: AM showers with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward