Still dry today, but rainfall arrives after midnight tonight

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some fog early, otherwise some sunshine at times and warmer. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 66 (63-70)

Wednesday night: Turning cloudy with rain arriving shortly after midnight and continuing into morning. Winds: ENE 4-8 mph, Low: 51 (48-53)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain, steady to heavy at times. Minor flooding is possible, but not very likely. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 57 (55-60), Low: 44 (41-46)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers gradually ending, likely before the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Halloween: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a quick warm up we had yesterday with those few hours of sunshine! Clouds did make a quick return though, and we held in the 60’s the rest of the day. Early this morning we’ve only fallen back into the 50’s as clouds have kept us a little warmer, and there has been a few light showers across southern PA as well. The first half of the day will feature some fog, plenty of clouds, and steady temperatures. Under westerly winds, there should be a few breaks of sunshine like yesterday, which gives us another decent warm up. Highs most spots should reach the middle to upper 60’s. Clouds make a very quick return this evening though, and rain is expected to arrive shortly after midnight tonight, continuing to pick up into Thursday.

As we’ve been mentioning, this rain is the result of Zeta moving inland tonight into tomorrow and then heading our way. Right behind Zeta is a strong storm system that will continue to add more rain through the rest of Thursday and into Friday morning. Have the umbrella close at hand, as rain is not really expected to let up at all from early Thursday into Friday morning, and it could be heavy at times. Once all is said and done, the spread on precipitation totals looks to be 1.5-3”, with most locations falling between 2-2.5”. That’s a lot of rain, but our recent dry weather and the fact that this rain is spread out over nearly two days should make it manageable. We’ll still be keeping an eye out for a few minor flood issues though, especially any location that receives more than 3”.

By Friday afternoon, this mess exits off the coast and skies will be quickly clearing for Halloween. Overnight lows into Saturday will be cold once winds calm down, as the freezing mark is likely for most. Sunny skies to start the weekend will give way to a weak cold front pushing through Sunday. This shouldn’t bring much rainfall, but the chance is there early Sunday. A much bigger and stronger high pressure center will keep us sunny and cool for much of the first half of next week after that.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson