Still chilly and breezy, but plenty of sunshine for Tuesday

Tuesday: Starting out chilly with a few additional clouds, before turning mostly sunny with breezy winds at times. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 59 (54-65)

Tuesday night: Some additional clouds once again, turning partly cloudy. Winds: L&V, Low: 38 (34-41)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Winds: Light WNW, High: 65 (61-69), Low: 44 (39-48)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers expected. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60’s and lows will be in the middle and upper 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms expected. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s and lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms expected. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s and lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms expected. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s and lows will be in 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered AM showers expected. Highs will be in the 70’s and lows will be in the 50’s.

Clouds have stuck around into the early morning hours on this Tuesday, but they are slowly clearing from east to west. This is likely going to allow temperatures to sharply fall just before sunrise, still allowing for 30’s in most locations. A Frost Advisory is still in place this morning until 9 AM, but only patchy frost in the coldest valleys is looking likely at this point, no widespread frost thanks to the clouds. Today will be a beautiful one with plenty of sunshine. We’re still going to be a bit chilly, and winds will be breezy at times, though not as bad as yesterday. High pressure will slide southeast of us Wednesday, keeping sunshine around and starting the warming trend to end the week.

Not much has changed in the extended forecast, as we’re still expecting rather warm and unsettled conditions into next Monday. Though each day has a daily rain chance, there should be decent breaks of dry time each day. On Thursday, a warm front lifts north through the area, popping up scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon. This front will remain north of us Friday and Saturday, which is why we’ll be so warm into the weekend. It will be close enough that isolated showers and storms will be possible, but luckily we’re not close enough to see widespread rain.

Sunday a low travels right along this stalled boundary, eventually bringing a cold front through. Of all the upcoming days, Sunday seems the most likely to see more rain than dry time, especially late in the day and toward the overnight hours. After showers exit next Monday morning, we remain warm and begin to dry out with high pressure early next week.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson