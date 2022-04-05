Good Tuesday! Tonight, a storm will pass through Virginia after midnight, and then head out to sea by around daybreak Wednesday. While there are no watches in effect, widespread rain of 3/4″ to 1.25″ will fall across the region, with the highest amounts along and east of I-95. In addition to the rain, the area will most likely have to deal with some low visibilities, as patchy fog looks to form. Thankfully, this storm system will be moving quickly, so widespread flooding is not expected, but we in the WDVM weather Center cannot rule out localized urban and poor drainage flooding, especially heading into the early morning. All rain comes to an end by mid-morning, and cloudy and dry weather will be with us heading into Wednesday afternoon. Regarding temperatures tonight, lows will be in the 40s, and highs Wednesday will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Late Wednesday night, rain showers make a return as another storm and associated cold front will pass across the region overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Depending on how warm it can get ahead of the front, there may be enough instability for a few thunderstorms, but the current thinking is that severe weather looks limited. On top of the rain, we receive tonight, another widespread 1/2″ to 3/4″ of rain is possible, with as much as 1″ to 2″ on the high end and once again flooding potential will have to be monitored. Heading into Friday and the start of the weekend, the unsettled weather will stay with us. It won’t be a wash-out, but there will be chances for rain, along with some snow possible at night in the higher elevations of western Maryland down into western Virginia. Temperatures will also drop enough Saturday and Sunday evening some patchy frost possible along the Shenandoah Valley. The cooler temperatures this weekend will be short-lived as we warm up nicely to start next week, as the thermometer will soar into the 60s and low 70s on Monday, and then into the mid-70s on Tuesday. Stay with WDVM Weather Team for any weather alerts that are issued over the next several days.

Over the next 24 hours, here are some rain estimates for the region. Upwards of 1″ are possible and that may be enough to overflow small streams and creeks and certain roads in urban areas. Stay with WDVM for the latest on any potential flooding that could occur in our area. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Rain develops. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Early rain/fog then cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and possible storms. Highs around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with spot showers. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Meteorologist Scott Sumner