Steady rain tonight & drier Thursday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Rain showers overnight. Calm conditions. Rain totals from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Lows will be in the mid 40’s.

Thursday: Morning spotty showers and then mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

New Year’s Eve: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

New Year’s Day: Rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers early and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Monday: Sunny skies, breezy, & cooler. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro