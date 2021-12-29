Steady rain tonight & drier Thursday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Rain showers overnight. Calm conditions. Rain totals from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Lows will be in the mid 40’s.
Thursday: Morning spotty showers and then mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.
New Year’s Eve: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.
New Year’s Day: Rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers early and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.
Monday: Sunny skies, breezy, & cooler. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs will be in the low 40’s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40’s.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro