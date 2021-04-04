Staying warm & sunny Monday

Clouds and scattered showers dominate the week

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. NW winds become calm overnight. Lows will be in the low 40’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with clouds building by late evening. Chance of showers overnight. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro