Staying mild tonight; Big warm-up Sunday

We were slow to warm up this morning from the 40’s with breezy NW winds. Once our winds began to shift direction from the SW, our temperatures climbed into the upper 60’s in the afternoon. Our highs hit late in the day, which will leave us a mild evening into the low 50’s. There will be a few passing clouds late and towards the morning hours but otherwise calm winds. A huge warm-up Sunday into the 80’s with SW winds gusting over 20 mph in the afternoon. Clouds will begin to build late in the day in anticipation of showers arriving Monday.