Staying dry and warming mid-week

Good Monday! Sunshine and mainly clear skies will be sticking around tonight into Tuesday, as high pressure will provide our dry weather. Temperatures will mainly bottom out into the 30s overnight as winds will be light. The quiet weather will continue until late in the week, but clouds will be on the increase during the middle of this week, resulting in warmer than normal thermometer readings by some 5 to 10 degrees above normal. On Thursday, a cold front will be crossing the Ohio Valley and heading toward our area. This storm system is forecast to bring some rain across mainly the western areas on Friday and into Saturday before moving out to sea on Sunday. If the front is able to sag a bit further south, then there may be some wintry precipitation possible but as of now, I am keeping it dry for Sunday.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear skies. Lows to range between 31-43 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light showers. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cool. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great rest of your day!