Staying chilly this weekend

Happy Friday! Overnight, under clearing skies, lows will dip well into the 20s across most areas with even teens across the mountains. Winds will remain light before picking up again on Saturday as another cold front will drop in from Canada. The front may bring a quick burst of snow showers along the Allegany Front, otherwise, Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry across much of the region. On Sunday will start chilly but will be followed by abundant sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures. On President’s Day, clouds will slowly increase through our skies, but it will be a dry day as a cold front over the central U.S. tracks east. Scattered rain showers will be with us throughout the region on Tuesday and then after the front clears our coast on Wednesday, it won’t go far but instead linger just to our south. As it does, a wave of low pressure will track along said front Thursday into Friday with renewed chances for rain or perhaps a bout of wintry weather to round out the workweek. Temperatures will temporarily climb into the 60s, out ahead of next week’s front, but then fall back into the 40s by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows range between 24-32 degrees.

WEEKEND: Sunny to mostly sunny skies and breezy at times. Highs in the 40s.

PRESIDENT’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with the potential for a mix of rain and snow. Highs around 50 degrees.

Have a great night and a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner