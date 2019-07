Stay weather alert on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. ( WDVM) — WEDNESDAY, A COLD FRONT ALONG WITH LINGERING CLOUDS WILL KNOCK OUR TEMPERATURES DOWN INTO THE 80’S FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND. ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE PART OF THE FORECAST, AS WE END JULY AND BEGIN AUGUST. THE RAINS OVER THE NEXT COMING DAYS WILL NOT COME WITH A COMPLETE WASHOUT, BUT RATHER WILL BE A GOOD SOAKING RAIN. THINGS LOOK TO BECOME CLOSER TO THE SUNNY SIDE AS WE HEAD INTO THE LATTER HALF OF THE WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. STAY TUNED TO WDVM 25 FOR THE LATEST WEATHER INFORMATION.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN. SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE CLOSER TO DAWN. LOWS WILL BE IN THE UverPPER 60’S AND LOWER TO MIDDLE 70’S. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH STORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

THURSDAY- FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

SATURDAY: AFTERNOON T-STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

SUNDAY: ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS IN THE MORNING, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY.