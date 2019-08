Stay weather alert on Tuesday as a front comes into our area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — GOOD MONDAY! WHILE THE WEATHER HAS BEEN NICE TODAY, WE’LL START TO SEE A MORE ACTIVE PATTERN BEGINNING TUESDAY. TONIGHT; HOWEVER, WE’LL HAVE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS SKIES WITH TEMPERATURES FORECAST TO BE A LITTLE WARMER THAN RECENT NIGHTS. FORECAST LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM 66-76 DEGREES. TUESDAY, THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER (SSPC) HAS UPDATED THEIR OUTLOOK AND PUT MOST OF THE ENTIRE VIEWING AREA UNDER A” ENHANCED RISK” OF SEVERE STORMS. WHAT THIS MEANS, IS THAT A WIDESPREAD CONCENTRATION OF LOW-TO-MODERATE INTENSITY SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE. THREATS TO AREAS IN AN “ENHANCED RISK” TYPICALLY INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR TORNADOES. BE SURE TO STAY TUNED TO WDVM 25 FOR THE LATEST UPDATES DURING THE AFTERNOON. THE SOURCE FOR ANY AND ALL POTENTIAL ACTIVE WEATHER IS DUE TO A FRONT THAT WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION. AS THE FRONT SLOWLY SAGS SOUTH WEDNESDAY, THIS BOUNDARY WILL BE A FOCUS FOR THE FORMATION OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL TREND DOWNWARD SLIGHTLY WITH ALL THE CLOUDS AND STORMS AROUND, AS DAYTIME HIGHS HOLD IN THE MIDDLE 80S. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL HOVER ON EITHER SIDE OF 70 THROUGH FRIDAY.

BY NEXT WEEKEND, LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS, DIVERGE GREATLY. A FEW MODELS HAVE HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDING INTO OUR REGION, PUSHING THE STALLED FRONT FURTHER SOUTH AND LEADING TO DRYING CONDITIONS INTO THE WEEKEND. OTHER MODELS HAVE THE FRONT STAYING CLOSE ENOUGH TO THE AREA, ALLOWING FOR A CONTINUATION OF SHOWERS AND STORMS INTO THE WEEKEND. STAY WITH WDVM FOR FURTHER UPDATES TO THE LONG RANGE FORECAST. REGARDLESS OF THE WEATHER, DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 80S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 70S.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS: 58-66. S 5-7 MPH

TUESDAY: STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH MAINLY MOUNTAIN THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWERS, BUT THEN MOSTLY DRY. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE 80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED MOUNTAIN THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT NIGHT AND STAY WEATHER ALERT TUESDAY!