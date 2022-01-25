Stay warm the next 24 hours as some of the coldest air of the season will be with us

Tonight, our skies will be starry, the breeze will pick up and our temperatures will become bitterly cold. A steady north wind between 10 and 20 mph will result in very cold wind chills overnight. Most of the area will see wind chills bottom out in the single digits above zero, but sub-zero wind chills are expected for the mountains and around -15 F along the Allegheny Front where a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally

Arctic air will pay us a visit on Wednesday and into Thursday before a storm off the North Carolina Coast looks to bring some snow our way. It’s too early to give specifics, but have the shovels handy Friday night into Saturday morning, just in case. Stay tuned! -ssumner@localdvm.com