Starting the workweek off dry but could see showers by end of week

Good Sunday! Mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures are what to expect heading into Sunday night. High pressure begins to work its way into our area Sunday night into early Monday morning. We start our Monday off pretty chilly but quickly warming up into the mid to upper 60’s. We will see plenty of sunshine for the first half of the workweek. Tuesday and Friday look to be our warmest days of the week, with temperatures in the mid 60’s and possibly the low 70’s. However, our long strength of sunshine and dry weather comes to an end by Thursday night. A cold front from the west begins to make its way into our area Friday, which could bring some showers. However, this is still far away in the forecast that some things may change as we get closer to the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60’s and lows in the mid 40’s and lower 50’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 60’s and lows in the mid 40’s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, with a possibility of showers moving in overnight. Highs in the mid 60’s and lows in the mid 50’s.

FRIDAY: Possibility of scattered showers throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s and lows in the lower 50’s.

SATURDAY: Start to see a cool down with highs in the upper 50’s. Mostly Cloudy skies with lingering showers from Friday. Lows in the upper 30’s.

SUNDAY: Start to see drier conditions with partly cloudy skies, with highs in the low 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Enjoy the start of your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward