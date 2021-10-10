Starting our work week off with drier conditions

Good Sunday! Another cloudy night is what we will see heading into our Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the lower 60’s. The National Weather Service will issue a coastal advisory for Arlington, Falls Church, and the Alexandria area due to the storm system off of the Carolinas coast. Tides are expected to peak one and a half to two feet above average. The advisory will be in effect starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday and will end on Monday, October 10, 2021, at 3 a.m. Winds on Sunday will be coming out of the north. We start our Columbus Day off with mostly cloudy skies, with high pressure starting to take control, bringing us some drier conditions. The storm system off of the Carolinas will begin to weaken. Lots of moisture in our atmosphere will allow low-lying clouds to be seen in parts of the DVM area. The next possible chance for us to see rain will be next weekend.

Extended Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, lows in the lower 60’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs in the lower 70’s, lows in the lower 60’s, light winds from the north.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the lower 60’s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70 are with lows in the lower 60’s.

FRIDAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain returning in the evening hours, highs in the lower 80’s and lows in the lower 60’s.

SATURDAY- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible showers, with highs in the upper 70’s.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward