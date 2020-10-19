Stalled front skirts the area, but we still stay dry

Monday: Isolated areas of patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a spot mountain shower possible. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 66 (62-70)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated areas of patchy fog possible again late. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 54 (50-57)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, with more sun to the south and east. Winds: S 3-5 mph, High: 73 (70-78), Low: 57 (54-60)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our fairly dry conditions of late continued over the weekend, as we had plenty of sunshine and typical chilly conditions both Saturday and Sunday. We started gradually warming back up yesterday, and that’s going to be the general trend the rest of this week. Some additional clouds have returned overnight, as a frontal boundary is stalling out just to our northwest. We’ll be wedged in between this front and strong high pressure off of the northwestern Atlantic coastline. In this battle of weather features, the ridge of high pressure is going to win out over our area, which means our dry weather continues. Outside of a few spot showers over the mountains in Garrett and Bedford Counties, it’s going to be a mostly cloudy next couple of days.

In terms of temperatures, we’ll continue to get warmer as south-southeast winds stay locked in place on the western side of the high. This afternoon we’ll get into the middle 60’s, and then tomorrow we’ll be back into the 70’s. The stalled boundary will wash out some and retreat toward the middle of the week, bringing back a bit more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Given the additional sunshine, we’ll approach 80 degrees and could push toward a few record highs as well. Overnight lows will also be near record numbers, in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Toward the end of the week we finally have a chance at breaking our dry streak, but it’s still going to be tough to build up enough moisture to create showers. A strong enough front is likely to have just enough to do so late Friday into Saturday. Right now any rain looks to fall Saturday, and it will be scattered about the area at best. This front will also snap us out of the warmth from this week, as highs will fall back into the 60’s and lows drop back into the 40’s. Next weekend will end on a dry note, but another system and chance at rainfall should be approaching by next Monday.

Have a great Monday and start to your week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson