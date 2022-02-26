Good Saturday. Winds will begin to diminish as we head further into our evening, but clouds will start to increase tonight. Lows tonight will be in the 20s, whereas southern locations like the D.C. Metro area and Nova could see lows closer to the freezing mark. We start on Sunday off pretty cloudy before gradually clearing in that afternoon. We will see warmer temperatures, but winds will pick up again. Highs for Sunday will be in the 50’s. Wind speeds for Sunday can be between 20-40 mph. Lows Sunday night will dip down into the 20’s to 30’s. The next thing that we are keeping our eye out for are two clipper systems. The first system could bring light rain/snow showers towards the Allegheny Front late Tuesday, but precipitation looks low. The second system has a bit more moisture associated with it. Rain is mainly expected with cooler temperatures. Gusty winds are also likely with this system over the Alleghenies. Rain showers at times could mix in with snow.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cold with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low to mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid-50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower the 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to upper 50s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in 30’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecast Brittany Ward