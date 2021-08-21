Spotty showers early; becoming mostly cloudy by morning

Better chance of showers Sunday towards DC and East

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Slight chance of a shower or storm early. A mix of clouds overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a shower or storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of a stray shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a late-day shower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs will be in the 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro