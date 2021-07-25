Spotty showers diminish after midnight

Variable clouds this evening with a chance of showers. A few spotty showers through our area, but most of us will remain dry. A light southwest wind and cloud cover will give us another warm night near 70 degrees. We’ll get more sunshine tomorrow as one system pulls away – temperatures near 90 degrees and continued muggy conditions.
Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of spotty showers before midnight. Light SW winds. Lows near 70 degrees.
Monday: Mix of clouds, then clearing. Slight chance of showers or storms. Highs will be near 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.
Friday: Early morning shower, then becoming partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro