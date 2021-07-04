Spot shower early; patchy fog by morning

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Slight chance of an early shower, then partly cloudy and calm overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60’s.
Monday: Sunny and hot with highs around 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the 90s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 90s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or storms. Highs in the 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80’s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the 80s.
Have a great extended holiday weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro