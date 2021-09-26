Southern winds bringing warmer temps for Monday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Clear skies with diminishing winds. West winds 5-8 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 50’s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80’s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70’s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70’s.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro