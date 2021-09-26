Southern winds bringing warmer temps for Monday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies with diminishing winds. West winds 5-8 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro