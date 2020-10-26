Some sunshine returns, warmer this afternoon

Monday: Overcast with drizzle/mist through the AM, mostly cloudy with some additional clearing in the very late PM. Winds: L&V, High: 59 (57-67)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog and some light drizzle possible by the AM. Winds: L&V, Low: 50 (46-52)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty mountain showers possible. Winds: N 4-8 mph, High: 62 (58-65), Low: 46 (44-48)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain, possibly heavy at times. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly early. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Halloween: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Can you believe we had highs near 80 degrees just a few short days ago? It is somewhat crazy to think about given that we stayed so cloudy and cool on Sunday, when most locations never got out of the 40’s. That same misty setup is hanging around this morning, and we will be stuck with some very light drizzle and cloudy skies likely into the afternoon. A warm front is going to be lifting through later on, and this should help bring temperatures at least back into the upper 50’s. Some clearing of the clouds very late in the day will push a few locations into the lower 60’s, so all of us will at least not be as chilly even though clouds will be stubborn.

Over the next couple of days, the pattern will feature a high pressure center well to our north-northeast, with a weak cold front passing by Tuesday and then stalling to the east Wednesday. With light north-northeast winds, clouds are going to still hang around, with some rays of sunshine here and there. In terms of rainfall, there won’t be a lot of moisture around and forcing will be weak, so at best we’ll have drizzle and mist each morning, with a few spotty mountain showers possible Tuesday. Temperatures remain seasonal with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s.

Things get much more interesting later this week, more specifically Thursday. Around this time, a large low pressure center will be dropping through the Southern Plains and then push our way. Along with that, what’s soon to be Hurricane Zeta will be making landfall along the Gulf Coast and also heading this way. There’s still some uncertainty as to whether these systems will mesh together or stay separate, which would determine if we catch a break between batches of rain or if they will be fairly consistent. Either way, we’re expecting a very solid dose of much-needed precipitation Wednesday night into Friday morning. After all of this heads out to end the week, we’ll have sunny and cool conditions into Halloween and the start of November, with highs in the 50’s and lows down into the 30’s, likely just above freezing for a little spooky chill.

Have a great Monday and start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson