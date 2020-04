Some storms may bring gusty winds and hail to the area Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! AS THE RAIN SHOWERS AND CLOUDS TO OUR SOUTH CONTINUE TO MOVE AWAY, CLEARER SKIES WILL BUILD IN OVERNIGHT, GIVING US A COOL, BUT NOT FROSTY EVENING. FORECAST LOWS ARE EXPECTED TO STAY IN THE LOW TO MID-40S. TUESDAY STARTS OFF DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY, BUT ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO MOVE THROUGH OUR AREA ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, BRINGING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS. AS THE FRONT CROSSES OUR REGION, THE WINDS WILL PICK UP RANGING FROM 10-20 MPH WITH GUSTS GETTING INTO THE MID AND POSSIBLE UPPER 30S. THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS PART OF OUR AREA UNDER A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE STORMS, BASED UPON OF WINDS WITH THE SYSTEM. TUESDAY NIGHT THE FRONT WILL BE EAST OF OUR AREA AND ONCE AGAIN HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD IN BEHIND IT BRINGING LOW TEMPERATURES AROUND 10 DEGREES BELOW NORMAL. PLENTY OF SUNSHINE IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY BEFORE A SOUTHERN STORM IMPACTS THE AREA WITH MORE RAIN BY THE END OF THE WEEK.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, THE AREA WILL START OFF DRY, BUT BY SATURDAY NIGHT GOING INTO SUNDAY MORE SCATTERED RAINS ARE IN THE FORECAST. TEMPERATURES OVER THE NEXT WEEK WILL RUN NEAR OR SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL, AS NORMAL INLAND IS IN THE MID-60S AND CLOSER TO THE EASTERN SHOWER AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TONIGHT: EARLY ISOLATED COASTAL SHOWER, OTHERWISE PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED RAIN AND STORMS. SOME STORMS COULD BE MARGINALLY SEVERE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO MID-60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH EVENING RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN CLEARING BY LATE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWERS THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!