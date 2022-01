Tonight, as a front approaches the region, precipitation will start off as rain, but as colder air follows the front, the rain will change to snow just in time for the Thursday morning commute. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Frederick County Maryland and points south and east of there. Please use caution if you need to head out early Thursday morning. – ssumner@localdvm.com