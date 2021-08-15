Some much-needed rain on Monday

Temps trend below normal to start the week

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog by early morning. Light southeast winds. Lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Variable clouds with scattered showers and storms likely. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with showers or storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Variable clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Warming up with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro