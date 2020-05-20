Some breaks of sun late today with cool and breezy conditions

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler, and staying breezy. Winds: E 10-20 mph, High: 62 (59-66)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, Low: 44 (40-48)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, especially to the south and west. Winds: E 8-12 mph, High: 65 (62-69), Low: 54 (50-56)

Friday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early, before clearing out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good Wednesday morning everyone! Yesterday certainly turned out pretty decent, especially since we lucked out and had some thinning of the clouds in the early afternoon hours. It did stay breezy though, and that trend is likely to continue today. High pressure over the Northeast will continue to nudge south today, with the stalled low still stuck in place off to our west. That low is losing some steam however, and high pressure is winning out for now, which means a dry and cool day ahead. We’ll even have a shot at some additional sunshine this afternoon with the cloud deck breaking up a bit, but highs will still only reach into the lower and middle 60’s with a stiff east wind.

As mentioned above, the stalled low is overall weakening a good bit, and that goes in our favor for holding rain chances off as long as possible. On Thursday, as the low begins to head back east, some spotty showers are likely to head toward mainly eastern West Virginia and northern Virginia. These will still be spare, especially with so much dry air now in place. By Thursday night, this dry air will be overcome, and isolated showers will be possible everywhere. Friday will be soggy as the low finally moves to the coast and gets out of here. Temperatures begin their steady climb toward the 70’s during this time frame.

Given the weakened nature of the low, it’s likely by Saturday that almost all of the precipitation associated with it will be done with early on. Isolated showers still can’t be ruled out, but after a cloudy start Saturday will turn to the sunny side of things before the day is over. From there, the rest of the holiday weekend and into next week features high pressure off the East Coast, which means partly cloudy skies and temperatures nearing the 80’s.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson