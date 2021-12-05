Soggy start to the workweek

Good Sunday! Partly cloudy skies are what to expect heading into the evening hours. A storm system will begin to work its way into the overnight hours, which could bring us some light showers in the DC area. We start our Monday off pretty dry and warm as temperatures are expected to be in the 60’s. A strong cold front will begin to approach from our west, bringing more showers to the area. Winds will be gusty for our Monday, and gusts can be anywhere between 30-50 mph. High pressure will begin to build in Monday night into Tuesday, which will provide much drier conditions for the start of Tuesday. Breezy conditions will still be possible for Monday night. As we head into Tuesday night, two disturbances will begin to make its way to the area. This system will start to move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Snow is expected in the DC/Baltimore area around the rush hour Wednesday. We could see about an inch to two of snow west of the I-95. However, we could see higher amounts closer to the mountain areas. We will see below-average temperatures for our Wednesday, with highs getting into the mid 30’s. Drier conditions will be seen heading into Wednesday night and into Thursday as high pressure begins to take control. Another storm system will start to work its way through towards the end of the week, which the next possible chance for us to see rain will be Friday and Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with southerly winds. Lows are in the low to mid 40’s.

MONDAY: Off and on-again showers with mostly cloudy skies. Gusty southerly winds with highs in the lower to upper 60’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies, another storm system begins to move in, bringing in some snow with highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain/snow begins to move in with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

THURSDAY: Drying out with partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s with lows in the lower 40’s to 50’s.

SUNDAY: Possible scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the mid 30’s.



Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward