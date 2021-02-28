Soggy rain to finish up February

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Rain likely through the morning. Areas of patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 40’s.
Monday: Showers ending in the morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. NW winds 12-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 40’s.
Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 50’s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 50’s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs will be near 50 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 40’s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be near 50 degrees.
Enjoy the week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro