Soggy Friday ahead, Freeze Warning for some Saturday morning

Yesterday turned out to be quite beautiful, thanks to lots of sunshine and temperatures that jumped well into the 60’s. As we head towards the weekend, it’s not looking quite as nice to start, unfortunately. Clouds are gradually arriving this morning, and soon to follow will be rain showers. We shouldn’t see any precipitation until the mid-morning, and at best, these will just be scattered showers. By lunchtime, these showers will turn to a steady but light rain that will last the rest of the day. Highs will only get into the 50’s with the rain and clouds around.

This system is a fast mover, so rainfall is expected to wrap up before midnight tonight, at least. Even before that, however, much colder air will kick in behind this system during the overnight hours. The latest trends have only a few wet snowflakes being possible into the high elevations back to the west, with the rest of us avoiding the snow. Temperatures will plummet, though, and Freeze Warnings and Watches are in effect for the entire area into Saturday morning. Be sure to bring sensitive plants inside tonight, and cover any outdoor pipes as well.

Saturday stays very chilly and breezy, with northwest winds gusting up to 30-40 mph at times, especially in the higher elevations. Highs will likely only get into the upper 40’s for many, which would set new record cold highs for May 9th. For Mother’s Day, the pattern starts to adjust, as partly cloudy skies and southerly winds prevail, pushing temperatures back toward the 60-degree mark.

Other than a weak system Monday that brings scattered rain showers, next week is looking dry. We’re still going to be below average temperature-wise, but a warming trend is looking possible toward next weekend.

Here’s a look at your 7-Day Forecast:

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, turning into a light but steady rain by the afternoon. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, High: 56 (53-59)

Friday night: Cloudy with light rain before midnight. Some wet flakes could mix in back to the west briefly. Skies rapidly clear towards morning, becoming cold and breezy as that happens. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 32 (27-35)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with breezy and chilly conditions expected. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 47 (44-52), Low: 34 (29-37)

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s and lows will be in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers expected. Highs will be in the 50’s and lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies will occur. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s and lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies will occur. Highs will be in the 60’s and lows will be in the 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies will occur. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s and lows will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

Have a great Friday and weekend, folks!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen