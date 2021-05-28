Soggy and cooler to begin your weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Rain showers will continue Friday evening with a chance of thunderstorms while a cold front passes through the area. The low pressure will shift to our Southeast and linger off the coast. This will cause our winds to shift from the North Northeast overnight.

Saturday will be a much cooler day with breezy conditions and gusts up to 20mph. In fact, our high temperature will occur Friday night after midnight and temps will drop through the day. We’ll have overcast skies, scattered showers, and high temperatures only in the 50’s and 60’s.

A lingering shower or drizzle is still possible on Sunday under cloudy skies. Temperatures remain cool due to cloud cover, rain, and wind direction.

High pressure moves in late Sunday which will dry us out from the last few days of rain. Clouds should clear by Monday morning with temperatures slightly cooler but in the low 70’s. It will take until Tuesday to return back to seasonal averages. As the High pressure moves out, it allows humidity and rain chances to start midweek.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Winds becoming NE 7-10 mph. Lows will be in the low 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers likely. NE winds 7-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid, with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Variable clouds with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro