Snow! What snow?

Before we get to the wintery weather, we must look at what is going on today. Sunday, we have sunny skies about the region with highs in the 50s and 60s down south. Areas out west may be in the upper 40s. We have a storm system delivering rainfall for the South Central to Southeastern U.S. today. High pressure is overhead, keeping us with plentiful sunshine for Sunday.

Late this evening, high pressure will move out to sea, and clouds will begin to build into the area Sunday overnight. Rainfall will move into the Mid-Atlantic after midnight, with heavier showers to come Monday. Some may see 1-2 inches of rain. We all hope to get at least a half-inch of rain out of the system, but us all seeing a good inch is not out of the question.

The cold front passes Monday afternoon with a few isolated to scattered showers before cooler air moves in for Tuesday. Excess moisture behind the cold front associated with the trough that brought us rain will change over to snow for the high elevations off to the west. The Mountain State of West Virginia looks to see a good bit of wintry weather Tuesday and other locations within the Ohio River Valley.

Here locally, while most of our West Virginia peeps will be without snow, we may see a flurry or two if we are lucky. Most of the snow will fall along the western border of Maryland and West Virginia. The highest elevations may see 2-4 inches of snow. Those along the Allegany Front could see 1-2 inches, while the highlands will see less than an inch of rain. In total, I am leaning onto the conservative side of the model reading and currently going with a trace up to an inch for those in the high mountain valley, but those in the higher mountains may see 1-2 inches.

While this will be good news for the ski resorts, which have had a late start due to warm temperatures and coronavirus restrictions, unfortunately for us in the Cumberland and Shenandoah Valleys, we will be lucky to see drizzle or a flurry or two on Tuesday before temperatures rise into the 40’s. Clouds will clear out on Wednesday and Thursday. The areas east of the Blue Ridge, including the metro, will be left out on any wintry precipitation but will see the chilly temperatures associated with the front.

We are watching for a late-week system to move into the region late Friday into next Saturday. We will observe this system as temperatures are already near the average; we may see another temperature drop then, which may benefit the mountain slopes. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day:

WDVM Weather at 6 a.m.