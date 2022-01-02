Snow showers may cause travel issues for Monday morning

Good Sunday! A few showers are expected tonight as a cold front passes through our area. We will feel a huge change in our high temperatures as we head into Monday behind this cold front. Low pressure will begin to spread across our area, bringing precipitation across the area late this evening into early Monday. The National Weather Service has issued some winter advisories and warnings due to the amount of snow expected in some places. The main concern with this storm is the timing; this storm will arrive Sunday overnight, but snow will continue into the 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. This could cause some issues on the roadways tomorrow as roads can be slippery and visibility could be low. Gusty winds can also cause a problem for Monday. Wind chills will be in the teens, which will make it feel a bit cooler than the 30’s. The snow looks to be out of here by the evening rush hour. High pressure will begin to take control Monday night, giving us sunny skies and lighter winds for our Tuesday. This will allow for high temperatures to rise above freezing, and some melting will occur; however, lows for Tuesday night will dip down into the 30’s which will allow for a possible refreeze. Another low pressure system is expected to work its way into the area Friday. Models are still struggling with precipitation chances since this is still a few days out. However, temperatures will plummet heading into the following weekend, with Friday and Saturday being the coolest day out of the workweek.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with northerly winds. Wind gusting at 18-22 mph. Lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

MONDAY: AM snow showers move out by late afternoon with cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine with southerly winds, highs in the upper 30’s with lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s.

THURSDAY: Dry start with partly sunny skies with a possibility of PM showers with highs in the lower 40’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

FRIDAY: Possible AM showers with partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 30’s and lows in the teens lower 20’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

SUNDAY: Possible mixtures of freezing rain/rain with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

HAVE A GREAT START TO YOUR WORK WEEK!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward