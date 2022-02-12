Snow showers arrive late tonight

Good Saturday! A surface low pressure just off the coast will be passing by late this evening, bringing us an increase of cloud cover and even getting some light rain at first before transiting into snow showers. A cold front draped with this coastal will dip our temperatures back down into the 30’s heading into our Sunday. However, with surface temperatures still, mild snow accumulations are expected to be anywhere between a trace to about two inches. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire viewing area ahead of the snow. Snow will begin to taper off during the day Sunday. Sunday night will be cold, and winds chills will likely be below zero in the Allegheny Front. High pressure will begin to move in Monday, bringing us dry conditions and clearing skies, and winds will start to diminish Monday night. Temperatures will continue to be chilly, with highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens and the 20’s. We will begin to see a warming trend for our Tuesday through the rest of the week. Temperatures will reach into the mid 50’s to lower 60’s for most of the area by Thursday. Dry conditions are expected through Wednesday until the next system approaches Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold, rain/snow showers will begin to move in. North winds are gusting between 20-25 mph with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

SUNDAY: AM snow showers with cloudy skies then gradually clearing. Gusty north winds between 20-25 mph. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with gusty westerly winds with highs in the lower 30’s and lows in the upper 20’s.

TUESDAY: sunny with highs in the 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds. Highs in the lower 50’s and lows in the lower 40’s to upper 40’s.

THURSDAY: Warmer weather returns! Rain with windy conditions and highs in the lower 60’s and lows in the lower 30’s to lower 40’s.

FRIDAY: Moistly sunny skies with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid 20’s to upper 20’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in mid 40’s to upper 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

Have a great Superbowl Sunday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward