Snow/rain showers will begin to move in late Saturday evening

Good Saturday! Saturday night will be chilly with a storm system making its way through our area around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. This storm system will bring us some light rain and even some mixture of snow mainly towards the north, closer to the Pennsylvania border. Snow could coat the ground closer to the Mason-Dixon Line, however, places of Garrett County could see enhanced winds which could enhance the snow accumulations around to an inch. Not a lot of accumulations are expected tonight since temperatures will be above freezing. We will start our Sunday off with the storm system moving out of our area, the cold front associated with this system will begin to move through late Sunday afternoon into the evening from the northwest to southeast. Once that cold front passes we will see drier and milder conditions with some sunshine. High pressure will begin to move in from the west bringing some gusty winds for Monday. Winds will be coming from the northwest bringing some blustery and colder conditions. Light snow showers could be seen in the mountains. But the rest of us for our Monday will stay mostly dry with mostly sunny skies. As we head into the evening we will see an increase in cloud cover. A clipper system will begin to work its way into the area Tuesday, bringing us some drier and quieter conditions. We will start our December off with a warming trend,A with above normal temperatures. High temperatures could range between the mid 50's to lower 60's and lows ranging to the mid-30s to mid-40s… Another system will begin to work its way into the area on Friday/Saturday which could be the next chance for us to see some precipitation. EXTENDED FORECAST: TONIGHT: Evening snow/rain showers, with lows in the lower to mid 30's. SUNDAY: Drying out towards the late morning hours with partly sunny skies and calm winds. Highs in the lower 50's and lows in the lower 30's. MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with light snow in the mountain, blustery conditions as gusty winds approach from the northwest, highs in the lower to upper 40's and lows in the upper 20's and lower 30's. TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40's and lower 50's and lows in the lower 30's. WEDNESDAY: HELLO DECEMBER!!!! Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's and lows in the lower to upper 30's. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50's and lows in the upper 30's to lover 40's. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's and lows in the upper 30's to lower 40's. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a possibility of showers. with highs in the lower to upper 50's. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!! -Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward