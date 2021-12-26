Snow/rain mix is expected for the morning commute Monday

Good Sunday! A weak cold front will work its way into our areas during the overnight hours. This front will bring cooler, drier air mass across the area, but a low-pressure system from the west will come to our area bringing precipitation for our Monday morning. Temperatures for the start of our Monday will fall mainly into the 30's with an increase of cloud cover. Most areas will be below the freezing mark. Precipitation looks to start off as some snow and sleet across the northern regions before it whiches to rain. This system coming through the area early Monday morning could cause some travel conditions while heading to work. There is a chance that most areas will not see significant icing since we have been warm. However, cooler dry air looks to build across the south of Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral Counties to produce freezing rain. The National Weather Service has issued some Winter Weather Advisories for the area. Further south, like Nova and the D.C. Metro area, will see rain. Highs for Monday will be stuck in the lower the 40's. The front will then stall to our north, heading into Monday night. This will allow for an increase in cloud cover and a possible drizzle. Temperatures will continue to be in the 40's heading into our Monday night. We will see rain for our Tuesday as well; it does not look like a lot of acclamations. However, we will be warm for the rest of our work week. We mainly see temperatures stay in the 50's. EXTENDED FORECAST: MONDAY: AM Mix of snow/rain and possible sleet then changing over to rain. Highs will be in the lower 40's with lows in the upper 30's to lower 40's. TUESDAY: Dry start, PM showers with cloudy skies, highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's and lows in the lower to upper 40's. WEDNESDAY: On and off again showers with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's and lows in the lower to upper 40's. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers highs in the lower to mid 50's with lows in the upper 30's to lower 40's. FRIDAY: Spotty showers with partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to upper 50's with lows in the upper 30's and lower 40's. SATURDAY: PM showers with mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the low to upper 50's with lows in the upper 30's to lower 40's. SUNDAY: Rain showers with highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's and lows in the upper 30's. HAVE A GREAT START TO THE WORKWEEK -Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward