Happy Easter! High pressure will keep us dry as we head into tonight, and winds will begin to diminish as the sunsets. Temperatures will quickly drop tonight. Some areas could see lows closer to the freezing mark. And because of that, the National Weather Service has issued some Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisory. Any crops that are growing, you may want to keep an eye on them tonight. Clouds will move in overnight. Lows will dip into the 30s, and some mountain regions could dip as low as the upper 30s. Low pressure will develop near the gulf coast and work its way to our area late tonight into early tomorrow. As this system approaches, areas further west of I-81 could see snow, whereas further east is more likely to see rain. West of the Blue Ridge will start to see a snow or rain/snow mix. As for accumulations, we can see anywhere between 0.25-1 inch of snow across the mountains. As for ice, we could see a quarter-inch of ice on elevated surfaces. As this storm progresses, a secondary low develops near the coast. Steadier rain begins to develop towards the south. Rain totals are expected to be between half to three-quarters of an inch for most. Temperatures for our Monday will be in the upper 30s across the mountains and 40s across the rest of the area. These systems will move out of our area Monday night into Tuesday. There is a chance to see a lingering shower or two areas Tuesday morning. Gusty northwesterly winds will begin to develop. Clouds will start to move back into our area, and upslope snow showers will linger across the Allegheny Front. Winds will be strong during the day gusting near 40 mph. As the sun sets on Tuesday will begin to see lighter winds, but more clouds will work their way into the area. With lows dipping back down into the 30sTuesday night, that could allow for another chance for us to see some Frost/Freeze concerns. Dry conditions will be the trend as we head into the rest of the workweek. We will begin to see a more southerly flow on Wednesday, which will allow warmer air into our area. There is a chance for us to see a few scattered showers on Thursday as a weak cold front approaches. This will lift to the north on Friday, reinforcing more warmer air. Heading towards the end of the week is where we can see our temperatures in the low 80s.

Here is a look at 7 day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy skies with breezy northeasterly winds. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. Monday. Lows in the lower to upper 30s.

MONDAY: I am mixing switching over to rain with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to upper 40s, and lows will be in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: AM lingering showers with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Highs will be in the 50s, and lows will be in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another chance of showers. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.