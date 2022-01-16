Snow has started to fall across the area

Good Sunday! Snow is making its way across the viewing area. As long as the temperatures remain cold we will continue to see snow through the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for D.C. and the Nova area. But heading further west, northern and western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia are currently in a Winter Storm Warning. This is in effect not only because of the potential of snowfall but also because of the ice accumulation that will see. Not much ice accumulation is expected, mainly 0.10-0.20 inches, but it is enough that it could slow you down on the roads.

As the storm moves in, it will start as snow and then switch over to freezing rain, sleet, then to plain rain. We will begin to see the switch from snow to rain by the evening. However, towards the Allegheny front, we will continue to see snow until late Monday afternoon. Upwards to a foot of snow will likely fall through Garrett, Mineral, and Grant Counties. Towards the D.C. Metro area could see an inch to maybe two inches of snow before changing over to rain. Temperatures will slowly rise during the overnight hours.

Here is a look at some snow amounts that's been recorded from West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland mid to late Sunday afternoon.

Another factor that we are keeping an eye out for as this storm approach is the wind gusts. We can see gusts up to 30-40 mph, which could cause some brief blizzard-like conditions. If you do not have to travel tonight, we ask people to stay home, but if you can not avoid travel, check the forecast before heading out and use caution while out on the roadways. As we head into Monday, most of the area will begin to clear out; except for the Alleghenies. With additional snowfall in the Alleghenies, this could prompt them to see a foot or more as we head into Monday afternoon. High temperatures for Monday will be slightly below average, but wind chills Monday will make it feel bitterly cold, for example, in the mountains, wind chills could struggle to get to 0. We will continue to see breezy conditions for most of our Tuesday before the winds relax Tuesday night. Another front will approach the area on Wednesday but this time bringing us the chance of rain instead of snow. Gusty northwesterly winds will follow this front as temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees below normal Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Snow for this evening with mixing happening overnight with lows in the upper 20’s.

MONDAY (MLK): AM snow then gradually clearing with mostly cloudy skies. Gusty winds at times with highs in the mid 30’s and lows in the upper 20’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the mid 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of PM showers. Highs in the mid 40’s and lows in the lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: Very cold! Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 30’s and lows in the teens.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20’s and lows in the teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30’s and lows in the mid 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s.

Have a safe night!

– Meteorologist Scott Sumner