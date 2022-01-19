Snow arrives Thursday morning

Good Wednesday! Tonight, as a front approaches the region, precipitation will start off as rain, but as colder air follows the front, the rain will change to snow just in time for the Thursday morning commute. Most areas to receive a solid 2 to 3 hours of pure snow which will likely lead to most of the region receiving between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts around 3 inches possible. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 am and lasts until around the noon hour. Mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the day after precipitation ends, but temperatures will continue to fall throughout the afternoon. The arctic air is expected to build into our region and remain in place for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be frigid too and, in the teens, and single digits. Once this system moves out of the area, the good news is that the weekend storm that we’ve been watching closely looks to stay away from bringing us a snowstorm. Most solutions now show the precipitation shield almost entirely missing the forecast area. Some snow can`t be entirely ruled out, especially across southern Maryland. However, that is looking less and less likely with each successive model run. Regardless of whether it snows or not, it will be cold, with temperatures maxing out in the 20s to around 30 after a very cold start.

Here is a look at snow potential with this quick-moving system. At most the weather models are showing a couple of inches. All the snow should be over with by lunchtime.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain changing to snow overnight. Temperatures range from the mid-20s to around 40 degrees near the Bay.

THURSDAY: Early rain/snow showers, then turning much colder! Breezy. Highs in the lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with some overnight flurries. Highs in the 20’s.

SATURDAY: A few coastal snow showers, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Highs in the 20’s.

SUNDAY- MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 30’s.

TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with late-day mixed precipitation. Highs in the upper 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 30’s.

Have a safe great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner