Slightly warmer with sunshine Thursday

After a slightly damp Wednesday, we’re looking at improving conditions for your Thursday. Skies are already clearing out early this morning, which is allowing temperatures to drop into the 30’s. Once the sun comes up, these chilly temperatures will quickly leave us, as highs will to return into the lower 60’s under plenty of sunshine. Some breezy winds will kick up through the day, but it won’t be as blustery as Monday.

Clouds increase once again tonight, as a quick-moving but strong low arrives on Friday. The early morning hours are looking dry, but showers quickly push in from west to east in the late morning. Expect rain to continue all day and into the early overnight. Much colder air arrives behind this system, changing the last of the rain showers over to wet snow early Friday night. No accumulations will occur, but an hour or two of snowfall is not out of the question. A Freeze Watch was issued and takes effect for Eastern West Virginia, Western Maryland, and counties west of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia for Saturday morning as temperatures will be at or below freezing in these locations.

Sunshine returns the rest of Saturday, with chilly conditions continuing. Record low high temperatures are likely to be reached throughout the area on the first day of the weekend. Sunday will be the day we warm back up, but clouds return. A weak low brings the chance for isolated showers Sunday night and Monday. Otherwise, sunshine and slightly below average temperatures prevail well into the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your 7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies expected, with breezy winds at times throughout the day. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 63 (58-67)

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy by sunrise. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 43 (39-46)

Friday: Overcast with rain showers arriving by the late morning hours, continuing the rest of the day. Wet snowflakes could mix in during the early overnight hours. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 55 (50-58), Low: 31 (28-35)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly, with breezy winds at times throughout the day. Highs will be in the 40’s and lower 50’s and lows will be in the 30’s.

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy skies with more clouds arriving later in the day. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s and lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s and lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s and lows will mainly be in the lower and middle 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will be in the 60’s and lows will be in the 40’s.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen