Slightly cooler temps Wednesday, but still pleasant

Good Tuesday! Tonight, a weak cold front will move through the area, bringing just mainly cloudy skies. Some forecast models also have a few sprinkles/showers, but our chances of seeing that happen are slim. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Wednesday morning will see mostly cloudy skies, but those skies will rapidly clear throughout the morning as high pressure builds overhead into Thursday. Wednesday’s Temperatures will cool slightly behind the weak front but will still rise into the mid-60s to low 70s with another day of nearly full sunshine. Thursday, high pressure shifts offshore and a stronger cold front will begin to move in the region. That front will eventually bring some rain to our region. Overnight Thursday into early Friday morning is when the region could see a period of moderate to heavy rainfall ahead of and along the cold front. As it stands now, models are showing that there remains the potential for close to an inch of rain, though the system looks progressive enough to preclude any significant hydro concerns. As the system exits late Friday, a secondary front will follow behind leading to some isolated showers across portions of the area on Saturday. With colder air in place, the threat for some mountain snow showers is possible late in the weekend and heading into Monday morning. Stay with the WDVM weather team for further updates to our weekend forecast!

Here's a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening. Clouds are on the increase, but it will be dry before midnight

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Sprinkle/showers possible well after midnight. Lows to range between 49-56 degrees.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with late day/overnight rain showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Morning showers then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Colder. Highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny with morning rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

