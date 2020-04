Skies clear overnight and some patchy frost is possible

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES THIS AFTERNOON WILL GIVE WAY TO MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES OVERNIGHT AND THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME PATCHY FROST, ESPECIALLY FOR THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE IN THE 30S. WITH A STORM MEANDERING AROUND IN THE NORTH ATLANTIC ON THURSDAY, WE’LL SEE SUSTAINED WINDS BETWEEN 10-20 MPH AND GUSTS OF 20-30 MPH LIKELY, BUT IT WILL ALSO SEE TONS OF SUNSHINE DURING THE AFTERNOON. DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO NEAR 60 DEGREES BY THE BELTWAY. THE NICE WEATHER WILL CONTINUE TO BE WITH US THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND, WITH SOME ADDITIONAL CLOUDS BACK TO THE AREA. SUNDAY A COLD FRONT WILL LIKELY BRING SOME VERY LIGHT SHOWERS BACK TO THE AREA SUNDAY NIGHT BEFORE QUICKLY CLEARING EARLY MONDAY. THE NEXT SIGNIFICANT RAIN ACCUMULATION LOOKS TO ARRIVE LATE WEDNESDAY AND INTO THURSDAY OF NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING. PATCHY FROST. LOWS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: SUNNY, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!