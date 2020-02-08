Showers to come as we head back to work on Monday

Light snow fell in some locations around the region this Saturday morning, but as soon as the sun rose, the snow melted, but we had a mix of sun and clouds during the day. By night another chance of light snow is possible. Temperatures will again be into the 20’s and 30’s.

Sunday will call for a flurry early before seeing increasing clouds as we head throughout the day. Highs will draw near 50 degrees. These warm temperatures again will come on as we head back to work on Monday, but you may need the rain gear as we do have a chance of a shower. While Tuesday and Thursday look to be the best chance of rain this week, there is an opportunity to see a few showers in the area Monday and Wednesday with a few showers.

Showers on Thursday are looking to be another good soaking of rain. Temperatures will cool down into the 40’s. It looks like we may see a good inch of rainfall. We will have to watch the temperatures overnight into Friday morning to see if there is any potential for rain turning over to frozen precipitation. The positioning of the center of low pressure will determine what we may see. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible. Lows will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 3-5 mph.

Sunday: There will be a mix of clouds with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Showers will be possible along with continued cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Thursday: Rain likely with overcast skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Possible frozen precipitation in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Broken skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen