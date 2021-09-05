Showers taper off by morning

Light rain showers ending overnight as a cold front pushes through by early morning. We begin to clear out quickly Monday morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures into the 80’s.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers tapering off. Some patchy fog towards morning. Lows in the low 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80’s. Light SW winds 5-10 mph but possible midday wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Have a great Labor Day!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro