Tonight, steady to moderate rain showers is possible as a cold front moves in our direction. While severe weather is not very likely for most areas, if severe thunderstorms were to develop, the threat would be late this evening into the night from the Virginia Piedmont eastward into southern Maryland. Expect forecasted low temperatures to stay on the mild side with mid to upper 50s widespread. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.