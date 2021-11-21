Showers roll in Sunday night; drying out for our Monday

Good Sunday! We will start to see showers roll in as a cold front approaches our area for tonight. Rain totals don’t look to be much; some of us could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch. As this front passes, we cannot rule out possible snowflakes in the higher terrains. Parts of Garrett County could see half of an inch in accumulations. The showers will begin to move out early Monday morning. As the cold front exits the area for Monday, we will see drier and cooler conditions as high pressure takes control. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Drier weather is in store for Tuesday, Wednesday, and the first half of Thursday. High pressure will then begin to shift towards the south allowing for warmer temperatures on Thanksgiving. Highs for Thanksgiving are expected to be in the upper 50’s. We will see an increase in cloud cover for Thursday ahead of another cold front. As this front approaches late Thursday night into early Friday morning, showers and possible snowflakes in the mountains are expected. We will then dry out for the following weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Overnight showers with mostly cloudy skies, light winds coming out of the southwest with lows in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

MONDAY: AM showers, but drying out by 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds gusting to 6-16 mph at times. Highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the upper 20’s.

TUESDAY- WEDNESDAY: Drying out, with mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s, and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

THANKSGIVING (THURSDAY): Mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies. A cold front approaches, bringing evening showers. Highs are expected to be in the mid 50’s.

FRIDAY: AM showers, drying out for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the upper 20’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to upper 40’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

Have a great start to your work week.

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward