Showers return to the area Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! IT HAS BEEN A BEAUTIFUL, DRY DAY AND THAT TREND OF DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THIS EVENING. OVERNIGHT IT MAY BE DRY, BUT CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE IN ADVANCE OF OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER BRINGING SOME LIGHT PRECIPITATION TO PARTS OF THE AREA BY EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 30S TO THE UPPER 40S.

SOME ON AND OFF LIGHT SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY WITH ADDITIONAL LIGHT SHOWERS ON WEDNESDAY BEFORE ALL THE INCLEMENT WEATHER PASSES OUT TO SEA. BY WEDNESDAY EVENING WE SHOULD START TO SEE A DRYING TREND COMMENCE, WITH THURSDAY BRINGING SUNNIER SKIES AND A LITTLE BIT OF A BREEZE. THE NICE, DRY WEATHER IS LIKELY TO START OFF OUR DAY ON FRIDAY BEFORE A COLD FRONT DELIVERS MORE RAIN TO THE REGION. CURRENTLY, MODEL GUIDANCE IS IN GOOD AGREEMENT ON THE TIMING OF THE SHOWERS BEGINNING BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING LATE INTO THE NIGHT. THE FRONT WILL EXIT OFFSHORE BY SUNRISE SATURDAY AND ONCE AGAIN HIGH PRESSURE WILL BRING NICE WEATHER TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND. REGARDING TEMPERATURES DURING THE WEEK, THEY WILL REMAIN SOME 10 TO 15 DEGREES BELOW NORMAL (NORMAL RANGE: LOW 70S).

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

FRIDAY: DRY EARLY, WITH SHOWERS BY AFTERNOON/EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN FROM THE 50S TO AROUND 60 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!