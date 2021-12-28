Showers return overnight

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers. East winds 5-8 mph. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. The heaviest rain is expected to begin towards the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Morning spotty showers and then mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers and breezy. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Sunny skies and much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

Have a great week!