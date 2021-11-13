Rain showers return for Sunday

Good Saturday! Mostly clear skies are what we will see heading into our Saturday night. Winds will begin to die down throughout the evening. Lows for Saturday night will be in the mid 30’s. A cold front will work its way into our area Sunday, bringing rain showers and snow showers in the higher terrain. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for our Sunday, with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid and upper 30’s. We will continue to see scattered showers Monday. Winds could be gusty at times on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to mid-lower 50’s, and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. High pressure begins to take control on Tuesday, bringing us drier conditions and slightly warmer conditions. Wednesday into Thursday, high pressure begins to push out of our area, allowing another system to make its way into our area for our Thursday. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60’s. Another cold front will push through Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance of showers and snow in the higher terrain.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Dry and chilly, with light winds from the southwest and lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Dry start to our Sunday. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon with higher terrain seeing snow showers. Highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy skies, with scattered showers and higher terrain, could see rain and snow mix. Highs in the mid 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, drying out, highs in the 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 60;s and lows in the 40’s to low 50’s.

THURSDAY: Dry start; another system makes its way into the area, bringing rain and possibly snow in the higher terrain. Highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the lower 30’s to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: Drying out, partly cloudy skies highs in the lower 50’s and lows in the low to upper 30’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s and lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward